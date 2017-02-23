Christina El Moussa Caught Drinking Her Sorrow Away Amid Nasty Divorce

Christina El Moussa has recently come out and talked about her divorce from Tarek El Moussa for the first time since they announced their split. The co-star of Flip or Flop appeared on Good Morning America to spill the beans about their troubled relationship and then went straight for the bar!

“Like any couple, we had our share of issues,” the Flip or Flop star revealed. “But we went through a lot in a short amount of time.”

The couple had to go through Tarek’s cancer and Christina’s infertility at the same time and that affected their marriage greatly.

Christina went on claiming that she began feeling “overwhelmed” and that it was all just “too much” for her.

Their relationship got worse and worse to the point that they, not only didn’t communicate anymore, but couldn’t even stand to be in each other’s company and chose to drive separately to the set of the show.

Despite all that, she said that she is fine with the situation they are in currently and that “I’m happy for him and whatever steps he takes in his life and I just hope he’s happy.”

Furthermore, the prospect of “starting over” is something that Christina enjoys and it feels like a second chance to do things right maybe with her new boyfriend Gary Anderson.

But is she really “fine” amid the nasty divorce? Her boozing would say otherwise. After stopping by Good Morning America, Christina went straight to a bar.

Hope I didn't ruin your tiny glasses @christinaelmoussa #thuglife #livingthedream thanks for stopping by and great job killing it on #goodmorningamerica A post shared by Tony King (@tonydking) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

The 33 year old mother of two was caught by the paparazzi at the Plaza Hotel’s Palm Court where she drank a whole lot of champagne.

Christina and Tarek officially split in May of last year and in January 2017, Tarek filed for a divorce.