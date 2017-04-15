FREE NEWSLETTER
Christina El Moussa Caught Drinking After Split From Boyfriend -Tarek Stayed Home With The Kids!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/15/2017
Christina El Moussa 2Source: hjtv.com

It seems like the only thing that can drown the pain of a broken heart is alcohol and Christina El Moussa is the perfect example to support that statement.

The Flip or Flop star has been caught by the paparazzi having a girls night out and seemed to be way too cheerful considering the fact that she was recently dumped by her hockey player boyfriend Nate Thompson, for a younger look-alike!

christina el moussaSource: radar.com

It’s been just a few days since their break up and Christina was seen partying it up in Los Angeles with a couple of female friends, trying to forget all about her terrible luck with love in the past year.

The 33 years old newly single star took over the popular hotspot Beauty & Essex with her female friends shortly after Thompson left her for a 25 years old blonde look-alike! Sometimes a night out with the girls can heal a broken heart – as long as there is alcohol!

Girls night @shanrbeauty ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

As fans may already remember, soon after she broke up with her rebound, contractor Gary Anderson, Christina started dating Nate Thompson. She divorced her husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa in January but during the party, she surely didn’t have Tarek on her mind!

Fun night with my besties ❤️ #blondetourage AND #WWCZD

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on

In addition, it looks like she took some time off from the kids who she left at home in their father’s care. Tarek was very happy to post pictures on social media of his quality time with his daughter and son, getting ready for Easter together.

The former couple recently revealed that they are in a “good place” and they wish happiness to each other.

Do you think Christina was hurt by Nate’s snub?

