Christina El Moussa And Gary Anderson Still An item?

Fans of the HGTV hit show Flip or Flop were shocked when Tarek and Christina El Moussa decided to split and even more shocked when rumors Christina cheated on Tarek with their contractor Gary Anderson began flying around!

However, despite the vicious rumors, Christina’s rep has denied the alleged affair.

But that’s not what a trusty source close to the HGTV star has said!

According to the insider, “Christina grew close to Gary. Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence.”

“Tarek saw Christina’s phone and there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary.”

Furthermore, as it turns out, Gary was also present last year in May when, after an “unfortunate misunderstanding,” Tarek took a gun and ran into the woods by himself.

According to court documents, “At the scene, Deputy Sandoval made contact with a witness, Gary Anderson.” The man reportedly told the police that he was working on the home next door when he witnessed the conflict between the troubled El Moussas.

“Christina El Moussa came running to the residence and she was crying and shaking. She told him Tarek took a handgun, put it in his back pack and ran outside.”

“She said she already called 911,” the legal documents revealed.

Reports and multiple sources have claimed that “too many outside pressures” caused Christina and Gary’s relationship to end before it could get more serious.

However, the contractor claimed that he heard about the breakup from the press himself! Does that mean that he and Christina are still together and insiders are mistaken? Or is he trying to deny they’ve ever been an item?

“He was heartbroken and blindsided,” a source claimed about Gary. “She just used him to get over Tarek. Then she cut off all communication with Gary.”