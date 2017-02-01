Christina El Moussa And Gary Anderson Pictured Out Together, Make Things Official

Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson have been photographed together for the first time since news broke that the pair is dating. The photo seems to confirm that there is no hope of Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa reconciling after the very public and bitter split. In the picture, which was obtained by In Touch, Mrs. El Moussa and Mr. Anderson were seen enjoying a stroll in Yorba Linda, California. Anderson, who owns a home in the area, was dressed casually in short pants, a gray hoodie, and a cap.

Advertisement

El Moussa, who opted for leggings and a long sleeve shirt, was holding tightly to Anderson’s arm. A person, who saw the pair walking around, said they looked happy together and added: “They seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync. Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!” The eyewitness went on to say: “They had big smiles. You could see the spark is there.”

The picture of Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson emerged just days after the reality stars made headlines. The HGTV duo, who announced their split around Christmas of 2016, is said to be at each other’s throats.

The real estate agents, who have two children together, have accused each other of being liars, pigs, rapists, and fools, who are having a midlife crisis and wasting their money. It appears that the “Flip or Flop” duo has called a truce because Tarek has issued a statement saying that the rumors are false and they are co-parenting and getting along well.

Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa steps out with her boyfriend Gary Anderson: https://t.co/RO9r3KVoTZ pic.twitter.com/KnHMSh1yBH — E! News (@enews) February 1, 2017

He said: “No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our businesses.”

Advertisement

Drama or no drama, the couple has vowed to continue filming new episodes of “Flip or Flop.”