Christina El Moussa and Gary Anderson are Getting Serious!

Christina El Moussa seems to have gotten over her broken marriage with Tarek already and is getting really serious with her new contractor boyfriend, Gary Anderson. According to new reports, the Flip or Flop star has been spending a lot of time with Anderson’s family and has gotten really close to them already.

It looks like Christina El Moussa and her 57 year old lover, Gary Anderson, are taking their romance to the next level. According to HGTV insiders, Christina “has been spending time with Gary’s family.”

In fact, “She loves his daughters Kacey and Kristen and treats them like her best friends.”

Christina has even flaunted her closeness to Gary’s hairstylist daughter, Kristen by posting a picture of the two in Park City, Utah in the beginning of January 2016. In the photo posted on Instagram, the two looked like they were having fun in each other’s company while partying in the snowy mountains.

My fav champagne at my fav place = perfection ❄️☃️🍾 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Furthermore, Kristen is getting married sometime in 2017, and Christina is certainly going to be there as her father’s date. Things have indeed been getting serious fast!

As we have reported in the past, Gary Anderson is one of the many contractors that appeared on Flip or Flop. Because of that, Christina is involved in a scandal according to which she may have been going behind her husband’s back and meeting the man even before announcing their split in December 2016.

We are glad Christina and Gary are happy for the time being but she is still involved in an ugly divorce war with her now ex, Tarek El Moussa. Before making any big steps with Anderson, the HGTV star needs to officially terminate her marriage.

The two Flip or Flop stars announced on December 12, 2016, that they would be separating to reevaluate their marriage, after news of an incident at their CA home broke. An altercation between the two went down and involved a gun in May 2016, according to multiple reports.