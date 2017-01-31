Christina Applegate Hits Back at Critics, Reveals Poor Upbringing

The recent inauguration of President Donald Trump, along with his controversial executive order to ban immigration for specific countries has led to Hollywood’s most recognizable names voicing out their concerns. Unfortunately, many of the celebrities found themselves being criticized for throwing their hat into the political ring.

Advertisement

One of these celebrities is 45-year-old actress Christina Applegate, most known for her role as the airhead blonde Kelly Bundy on the Fox comedy sitcom “Married… with Children” and later opposite comedian Will Ferrell on the successful comedy film “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

Applegate has recently been the subject of criticism from angry Twitter users that are condemning her for attending the Women’s LA March.

The Twitter mob accuses the actress of trying to talk politics, and for being “out of touch.” The actress, on the other hand, is not going to take it lying down.

Applegate has hit back against the Twitter mob, stating that she is a human just like anyone else, and lamented that she is being told that she can’t have a voice, when she is a mother, a daughter, a human – and birthed the same way as everyone.

She also dropped a bomb: that she grew up in an abusive home and once subsisted on food stamps.

I grew up on an abusive home. Now I make it public. Don't you dare say I don't understand. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 31, 2017

Don't you dare say I don't understand the struggles. We lived on food stamps. Don't you dare say I don't know. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) January 31, 2017

The outburst was a reply to a tweet directed at her, admonishing her and Hollywood for “spewing s**t” and “calling every one racist” when they are completely out of touch with the average American citizen.

The flood of nasty tweets directed at Applegate started when the first news of the immigration ban and the detainments surfaced, which prompted the actress to take to Twitter and openly speak about being appalled at Trump’s actions.

Advertisement

She later apologized for her outburst, explaining that she was enraged, afraid, and just wants a safe place for her daughter.