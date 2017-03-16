Christina And Tarek El Moussa Working Together On A New Project…At Night?

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are forced to spend more time together these days even though their relationship is over, and it’s all because of work!

The pair got back together this week and they met with motivational speaker Tim Storey in order to ask his help with an upcoming new project.

Had a #great time with my good friend and #mentor #timstoreyofficial he has recently come into my life and I'm so #blessed to have met him..OH YEAH #Christina was pretty good too😂😂😂KIDDING..the three of us had such great #moments tonight that touched our #souls.. so grateful A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Mar 13, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

Tarek took to social media to announce the collaboration, captioning the photo that was later on shared by the other two people involved, captioning it: “Had a #great time with my good friend and #mentor #timstoreyofficial. He has recently come into my life and I’m so #blessed to have met him.”

”OH YEAH #Christina was pretty good too😂😂😂KIDDING..,” the man cheekily wrote, adding that”the three of us had such great #moments tonight that touched our #souls.. so grateful.”

Christina El Moussa also posted the same picture, captioning it: “Had the pleasure of dining with @timstoreyofficial tonight. Big things in store for us all.”

Finally, the motivational speaker posted about the night that it consisted of a “great dinner and conversation. . .about life, dreams, and the future.”

As fans of Flip or Flop already know, the famous couple has decided to split back in May and Tarek filed for a divorce in January after they had a huge fight! The police were involved and it was even speculated that Tarek tried to kill himself after running into the woods with a gun.

Although the two continued to film for Flip or Flop because of contractual obligations, the tensions ran high, especially because Christina tried to get a spin-off just with her.

Despite not getting one, Christina recently claimed that she is finally in a “good place, “without Tarek.

Do you think it’s weird Tarek and Christina are still working together?

