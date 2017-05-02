Christina and Tarek El Moussa Spotted On Night Out! Back Together?

What is going on? Are they getting back together? Despite the fact that they decided to end their relationship, Christina and Tarek El Moussa seem to spend a lot of time together!

Just a week after the Flip or Flop stars reunited for their Success Path seminar in Las Vegas, the former couple was spotted on a night out together!

Both 33 years old Christina and 35 years old Tarek walked Daytime Emmy Awards’ red carpet!

Nothing unexpected here, right? Right, except for the fact that they did it as a pair!

Christina and Tarek stepped in front of the flashing cameras and posed hand in hand as if nothing happened between them.

They did not attend the event just as guests; later that night they also presented an award. According to reports, the El Moussas are going to continue to work together, regardless of their personal lives.

As fans of Flip or Flop may already be aware, the HGTV show was recently picked for a new 20-episode season.

Meanwhile, insiders claim that when it comes to their relationship, there is no chance of getting back together.

“There are no plans for a relationship reconciliation,” one source stated.

As fans probably remember, the couple secretly split back in May 2016 and in January of this year, Tarek decided to file for a divorce. Christina is yet to respond to the petition.

After the relationship had ended, Christina moved on with their one-time contractor Gary Anderson. She also briefly dated hockey player Nate Thompson.

Tarek reportedly dated their nanny, Alyssa Logan following the split but it didn’t last. Do you think there is really no chance for Tarek and Christina to rekindle their love?