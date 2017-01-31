Christina and Tarek El Moussa ‘Flip or Flop’ Ratings Skyrocketed Amid Drama

Christina El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa are involved in a bitter divorce, with one calling the other pig, but do not expect them ever to stop hosting “Flip or Flop” together. Since Mr. and Mrs. El Moussa started airing their dirty laundry in public, ratings for the television series, which airs on HGTV, have skyrocketed. Some people are now saying that the real estate agents might be faking the drama to get eyeballs. According to reports, the episode of “Flip or Flop” that aired on Thursday, January 19 called “Midcentury Miss” broke records for the network.

The pair filmed the process of house flipping from start to finish in La Habra, California with contractors – Julio Rodriguez and Frank Miller. The episode had more than 2 million viewers, and they were able to beat two basketball games playing on other cable networks.

The estranged couple feels good about their chances of getting their show renewed for another season. However, despite their ability to bring in viewers, the executives at HGTV are not in a rush to take a decision on whether or not to give Tarek and Christina El Moussa a ninth season.

Bosses at the network say they fear the personal drama between the “Flip or Flop Follow-Up” stars might eventually turn off TV watchers. Indeed, there has been many headline-making fights and feuds between Tarek and Christina since it was discovered they secretly split in May of 2016. The duo, who operated the real-estate agency, “The El Moussa Group,” had a massive fight which led to Mr. El Moussa fleeing the home with a weapon.

Since the May incident, there have been rumors of Christina dating Gary Anderson, a friend who worked with the pair on several homes. Tarek has been spending his fortune and hooking up with one of their nannies – 23-year-old Alyssa Logan.

In January 2017, Tarek officially filed for divorce from Christina, and a source claimed that he hates the mother of his children. Tarek has made many jokes about raping Christina. A source said: “[Tarek told Christina], ‘Shut up woman, or I’ll rape you.’ He actually joked about raping Christina on more than one occasion. Tarek thinks it is funny.”

Another person said Christina sees him as “an absolute pig” who is wasting his life away.

Their love of fame and success has overruled their hatred for each other because the ex-couple wants to keep filming and flipping homes for profits on “Flip or Flop.”