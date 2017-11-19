Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute At The 2017 AMAs Got Mixed Reactions But Pink Loved It

Can Christina Aguilera be compared to Whitney Houston? That is a question that many are debating on social media this evening.

Aguilera took the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards, and she paid Houston homage by performing four of her biggest hits from The Bodyguard soundtrack.

Tribute to Whitney Houston! #Amas #WhitneyXChristina #WhitneyHouston #pink A post shared by Christina Aguilera @Xtina (@christinamariaaguilera) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

The former Voice coach, in a stunning black gown, belted “I Will Always Love You,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” and “I’m Every Woman” which is a reprise from the talented Chaka Khan.

Before Aguilera even completed her performance, social media was lit. Many were quick to say that she did not deliver.

Pink and Ciara’s reactions to her vocal performance became the weapon of choice by those naysayers.

While many are going after Aguilera for what they deemed a lackluster performance, a few reasonable voices point to this simple fact — Houston’s talent was incomparable, and it is probably impossible to find another vocalist who can sing and deliver the raw emotions that she was known for.

Aguilera had the following to say about the iconic singer: “I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own life and career but to countless aspiring singers — touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself.”

Pink has stepped out to deny the claims she shaded the blonde diva.

She tweeted: “Christina f***ing killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This is about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears you negative Nancy’s.”

A fan of Houston said this about the performance: “Okay, I’m watching the awards now… the cameraman shady though but, we all know #christinaaguilera can blow! This just wasn’t her better voice has declined. She was shaky and pitchy. I was expecting more, but it’s better than most artists nowadays.”

#AMAs: thoughts on #ChristinaAguilera’s tribute to #WhitneyHouston?? A post shared by The Archive of Shade (@theartofshade_) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

Another commenter brought race in the conversation by saying: “Issa NO can’t scream through a Whitney song, but I still love her tho.Y’all know Brandy stay mad about some Whitney stuff.why do they keep getting her to pay tribute to Whitney like wtf all these r&b singers that can blow.It was honestly extraordinarily whitewashed and tired…. like was Jennifer Hudson, Monica, Brandy, and Keke busy or something…. Whitney deserved better.”

An Aguilera fan also confessed: “I liked it. ..and I love how she restrained herself… she looked good and did well. miserable people always have negative things to say, and they hate because the let a white woman do the tribute… she can blow the end.”

Aguilera should be commended for giving it her all.