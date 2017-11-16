Christina Aguilera Is Accused Of Plastic Surgery After Posting Then Deleting A Selfie; Check Out The Unrecognizable Pic

Christina Aguilera is accused of using her recent time away from the spotlight to have some plastic surgery. She caused a severe stir last week when she posted a pic and then deleted it immediately.

It was a selfie that showed her looking entirely different and more fans even asked if that was her indeed in the photo.

Fans called out the star and accused her of getting plastic surgery on her face, noting that her lips, in particular, seemed noticeably fuller.

As it was reported by Life & Style, the comments on Xtina’s photo were so ‘savage’ that the star then quickly deleted the snap from her feed.

This was right after fans accused her of going under the knife, but not before some Instagram users commented.

‘Here’s hoping Christina Aguilera’s new album is as big a creative departure as her new face is!’ one fan hit back after seeing the snap while referring to the star’s upcoming new album.

‘Please don’t use lip fillers they don’t look good, and you don’t need it, babe,’ another said.

The surprised response also spread to Twitter, where fans continued to be pretty puzzled by Aguilera’s hastily deleted the Instagram photo and continued to accuse her.

Always wearing my heart on my sleeve! Love to all you fighters, stay loud and stay strong ♥️ A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Nov 4, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

‘Who the f*** is this???!!’ one confused social media user asked.

‘Thank God @xtina removed that picture from Instagram,’ said another.

‘Her lips looked crazy & changes her whole face. She was so beautiful naturally before. Makes me a sad fan!’

But while there were indeed a few fans who weren’t exactly kind to the star with their responses, others stepped in to defend her.

‘Christina did not and does not deserve your rude comments,’ they hit back in defense of the singer in a lengthy post on the social media site. ‘It was so heartbreaking to see all the comments on Christina’s latest post.’