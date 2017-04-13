Christian Bale And Other Celebrities Were Stoked To See This Celebrity At A Hollywood Premiere

The premiere of the new film, The Promise, had all of the celebrities out on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. There was one person that Christian Bale and his mother-in-law, Nadezda Topalski, were excited to see.

The 43-year-old actor – who stars in the historical drama – admitted to ET’s Carly Steel he was thrilled to see the 70-year-singer had made it out to the event.

The Dark Knight actor said if there were one person he and his mother wanted to see, it would have to be Cher. Bale said he was happy to see Oscar Isaac at the premiere as well.

Apparently, Bale is a big fan of Star Wars. His good friend is Isaac who plays a role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Christian said he didn’t get a single piece of information that would spoil the film for him.

The actor said, “he was very tight-lipped about that because I’m a real Star Wars fan,” he said. “I’ve still got all the figures from when I was a kid and everything like that. …He wasn’t having it.”

Cher was a popular choice at the premiere. Orlando Bloom, as well as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, posed with the 70-year-old singer. Carly Steel from Entertainment Tonight had a short conversation about Kim copying her infamous hairstyle.

Carly asked the legendary songstress how she felt about Kim Kardashian rocking her old hairstyle she had worn for years. Cher responded by saying it shows fashion is, and will always be cyclical.

“What goes around comes around!” Cher remarked.

The premiere of “The Promise” was a star-studded ceremony including, Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio, The Kardashians, and Orlando Bloom.

The film will be out on April 21st, 2017 and will explore the Armenian Genocide that was carried out by the Ottoman Empire during World War 1.