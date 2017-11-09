Chrissy Teigen Says She’ll Let Luna Decide When She Wants To Pierce Her Ears

Though she’s a model maven and lover of all things sparkle, Chrissy Teigen says she’s making a concerted effort to allow her daughter, Luna Simone, some autonomy even at a young age.

When asked about gifting her daughter some impressive jewelry in the future, the TV personality says that’s something that she’s thought about. While attending the Forevermark Tribute Collection Launch, she was questioned about that special relationship between a mother and daughter, as well as jewelry that gets passed down through generations.

Teigen does reveal: “She doesn’t have her ears pierced and I’m going to let her decide when she wants to do that.” She wants to give her daughter that experience to choose for herself as it’s her body. Even in the event that Luna decides to opt out of getting her ears pierced, there are so many other options she can be gifted, as far as jewelry is concerned.

“I think there’s something really beautiful about her name- the way it’s written. I think when John and I were picking a name, we wanted something that sounded beautiful. Of course, John is big on the sound of things,” the model explained.

Giving her daughter a token of her name, whether, in a pin, bracelet or necklace form, specially made custom for her, is something that the mom does think about.

She has an affinity for how beautiful and feminine the way her daughter’s name looks when it’s spelled out. Teigen was pondered something like a nameplate necklace once the one-year-old gets a little older.

Jewelry that is given to members within families has nostalgic and sentimental value that sometimes become family heirlooms as time goes on.

When asked what her favorite piece of jewelry was, or one that stood out the most, Teigen gave the likely answer and said her engagement ring.

Advertisement

We reported a couple of weeks ago that she and Legend may be expecting their second child together. Though that hasn’t been confirmed yet, they have both been openly talking about trying and the longer process when going through IVF and implantation.