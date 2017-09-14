FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen Responds To Reports That Her And John Legend Are Breaking Up

Todd Malm Posted On 09/14/2017
Chrissy Teigen And John LegendSource: PopCrush.com

After In Touch Weekly published a report claiming that John and Chrissy are having marriage troubles, Chrissy took to social media to shoot that claim down, down, down! In their report, the publication stated that Hollywood’s “most loving,” and down-to-earth celebrity duo was struggling in their marriage.

The magazine argued that Teigen and Legend had to start marriage therapy to quell their anxiety and marital problems. The “insider” claimed, “they have been in marriage counseling for the last six months.”

The report added that Chrissy had postpartum depression and her “excessive drinking” – which she claimed to have recently gotten over – had “reached a breaking point.”

The insider claimed, “they were fighting non-stop.” However, Teigen took to Instagram today to fight back against the rumors and gossip.

Teigen – who isn’t the type of person to let a rumor get her down – responded with grace and class.

The model used her social media account to claim her and John are doing just fine, in fact, they are getting ready to celebrate something huge!

The sharply dressed couple took a picture together and captioned the photo, “Dooooo you know what to-day is?…#it’our anniversary.” It appears as if In Touch Weekly jumped the gun on this report, as John and Chrissy are not only doing fine in their romance but are also celebrating their marital anniversary.

Fans will remember Teigen was hit with vitriolic social media criticism recently after she made her playful attempt at ballerina dancing. Social media users slammed her on Instagram, stating that she was “doing it all for attention,” and would hurt herself if she kept trying to dance in ballerina shoes.

Read more about chrissy teigen john legend In Touch Weekly

1 Comment

crystal
09/14/2017 at 7:02 pm
Reply

Chrissy is very mean to her husband John Legend especially when she embarrassed him on that karaoke show. She doesn’t even respect him enough as a man not to say whatever she feels behind closed doors. She better get her stuff together for her before she ends up alone.


