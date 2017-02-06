Chrissy Teigen Produced a Memorable ‘Nipple Slip’ at the Super Bowl

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, were watching the Super Bowl from a private box when a camera zoomed in on them at pretty much the worst moment.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the 31-years-old model, the audience at home watched her contemplating on the game, while her jacket has “betrayed” her, exposing her nipple

Not an elegant situation for Chrissy, that’s for sure, but Super Bowl seems to have that effect on many female celebrities. Remember the 2004 Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction? That’s something we will never forget!

Chrissy Teigen came to the big game dressed with a black mesh top and, you guessed it, no bra, alongside a tan-coloured jacket that she kept on for the whole game. But the jacket slipped at the wrong time and an eagle-eyed cameraman was there to surprise this “nipple accident”, zooming in on John Legend’s wife.

Even more, he later sent her a message, through Twitter: ” @chrissyteigen @johnlegend ummmmm the press box ain’t save you…” , adding a pair of emoji eyes. Still, the 31-years-old model acted all casual, giving the impression that she couldn’t care less.

In her own way, Chrissy retweeted and replied, slightly amused “Boom goes the dynamite.” Of course, her followers were on her side, with several of them responding to the original poster, to ask why he’d zoomed in on her nipple. A strange thing to ask a cameraman, seriously…

Advertisement

Sure, some said Chrissy did it on purpose just to gain some publicity, but as we learned from Janet Jackson, you got to put those ‘babies’ more up front for people to talk about them over the years!