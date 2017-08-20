Chrissy Teigen Pretends To Be A Ballerina And Gets Slammed On Social Media

Will Chrissy Teigen ever get a break? It looks like she probably won’t! On Saturday, the supermodel and host of Lip Sync Battle posted a short video of herself trying to be a ballerina. In the excerpt, she’s playfully trying to act like a dancer with the help of not only her friend but her husband as well.

In her post, she wrote, “I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young.”

According to the supermodel, she tried on a pair of the shoes just to see what it was like.

John gave her the shoes a few years ago as a gift.

Unfortunately, for Teigen, it’s much harder than it looks!

Chrissy claimed her feet were so weak but it doesn’t stop her from loving real ballerinas.

Some people shared her appreciation for the art form, while others showed mock-concern, saying that she was probably going to hurt herself if she kept it up.

One person wrote, “If you don’t know how to do it, don’t do it, you can hurt yourself badly.”

I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young. I was given shoes from a performance John planned for me a few years ago. Tonight, I tried them on. IT IS HARD. Shout out to the ballerinas I love, and have loved, so so much A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

Another person said, “that’s not safe! She could’ve broken one or both of her ankles.”

Even a real ballerina chimed in and said even though it was painful to watch, Chrissy isn’t actually that bad!

Well isn’t that nice?

However, much to Chrissy’s chagrin, the real ballerina couldn’t help herself but mention it was dangerous to try on the shoes without the proper ribbons.

And how did Chrissy respond?

Advertisement

She tweeted, “I get it; I could’ve broken an ankle. You can stop telling me. Teigen jokingly added that her followers should see the other 1000 things she does every day which could cause her harm!