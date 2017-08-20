FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
chrissy teigen Kate Hudson tom cruise Lil Scrappy Eniko Parrish leah remini tina fey meghan markle kristen stewart jennifer aniston nina dobrev cole sprouse justin theroux brad pitt emma stone bella thorne prince harry Josh Hartnett Tiffany Haddish dwayne johnson angelina jolie k. michelle ellen degeneres
Home » Hollywood

Chrissy Teigen Pretends To Be A Ballerina And Gets Slammed On Social Media

Todd Malm Posted On 08/20/2017
0
0


Chrissy TeigenSource: People.com

Will Chrissy Teigen ever get a break? It looks like she probably won’t! On Saturday, the supermodel and host of Lip Sync Battle posted a short video of herself trying to be a ballerina. In the excerpt, she’s playfully trying to act like a dancer with the help of not only her friend but her husband as well.

In her post, she wrote, “I have been in love with watching ballet since I was young.”

According to the supermodel, she tried on a pair of the shoes just to see what it was like.

John gave her the shoes a few years ago as a gift.

Unfortunately, for Teigen, it’s much harder than it looks!

Chrissy claimed her feet were so weak but it doesn’t stop her from loving real ballerinas.

Some people shared her appreciation for the art form, while others showed mock-concern, saying that she was probably going to hurt herself if she kept it up.

One person wrote, “If you don’t know how to do it, don’t do it, you can hurt yourself badly.”

Another person said, “that’s not safe! She could’ve broken one or both of her ankles.”

Even a real ballerina chimed in and said even though it was painful to watch, Chrissy isn’t actually that bad!

Well isn’t that nice?

However, much to Chrissy’s chagrin, the real ballerina couldn’t help herself but mention it was dangerous to try on the shoes without the proper ribbons.

And how did Chrissy respond?

Advertisement

She tweeted, “I get it; I could’ve broken an ankle. You can stop telling me. Teigen jokingly added that her followers should see the other 1000 things she does every day which could cause her harm!

Post Views: 0

Read more about chrissy teigen

Advertisement

You may also like
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Go On Lovely Date In Matching Outfits – See The Pic!
08/11/2017
Here’s How Chrissy Teigen Found Herself Blocked From Following Donald Trump’s Twitter
07/25/2017
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Struggles With Mental Health
06/15/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *