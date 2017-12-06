Chrissy Teigen Plans To Catch The ‘S**tty Friends’ Who Are Selling Private Details About Her

Chrissy Teigen is sick of all kinds of people that are leaking and selling various personal details about her private life to all sorts of media outlets. She showed everyone her frustration on Twitter this Tuesday, December 5 after she saw an E! News article about her pregnancy cravings.

Bring on the food! Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy cravings include cheeseburgers, fries, and anything spicy. https://t.co/MxLXVvoej7 — E! News (@enews) December 5, 2017

The article that we are referring to stated that her cravings are now out of control during her pregnancy and she seems to want French fries, cheeseburgers, chips, and more spicy or fried stuff.

Chrissy was not at all happy with that so-called friend who leaks all kinds of information and she asked E! to identify that person. She also stated that this would be helpful for more celebrities as well.

Tell each one of your "friends" something different. When a story leaks, you can find out who leaked it based on which story you told that person. — S (@i_love_legends) December 5, 2017

‘You guys should do a service to all the celebs who give you hourly content and say who your sources are so we can get rid of the s**tty friends in our lives who sell you stories,’ she posted on her Twitter account.

Her fans also offered the same advice trying to help her.

Chrissy is currently expecting her second child with her husband John Legend, and according to TMZ, she should try and copy what her friends Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly did when their daughter, North, was born.

Tell all your friends something different and lightly scandalous (and fake) and see which one gets sold to E! news. 👀 — snow kayengel ⛄️ (@ohkayewhatever) December 5, 2017

According to a TMZ report, Kim thought that someone would definitely try to sell a picture of their newborn baby, so she started sending out fake photos to a few different friends of their family.

TMZ said it received two separate photos from different sources claiming the baby was North West. Well, with friends like that, who needs enemies?

The baby picture plan has also been useful for other celebrities as well, So, this does not seem such a bad idea after all. Good luck, Chrissy!