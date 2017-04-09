FREE NEWSLETTER
Chrissy Teigen Pays For Her Fan’s Tuition – A Dream Come True!

Todd Malm Posted On 04/09/2017
Chrissy Teigen At Universal CitySource: TodayShow.com

Chrissy Teigen paid for one her fan’s beauty school tuition after stumbling upon a fundraising website online.

The girl’s name is Mercedes Edney and she started a crowd-funding campaign on YouCaring.com to raise money for her tuition. Her goal was $5995 to go to the Academy of Nail Technology and Esthetics.

Literally a few hours after she sent out the link, the woman was amazed she had already reached her target thanks to a $5,605 donation from Chrissy.

Edney was ecstatic in her tweets saying she couldn’t even find the words to express her gratitude.

Something absolutely amazing happened last night. Many of you know how much I love skin care and my plans to attend esthetician school next month. Last night I posted my tuition fundraiser on twitter and something I never in my wildest dreams happened. My paypal alert went off, and as I looked at my phone, there was amount of $5605. I thought it was a glitch. I then look at my email and realized it came from my fundraiser. @chrissyteigen donated my entire tuition money for school. I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school. I haven't been this happy in a very long time. Thank you Chrissy and thank you to everyone else who voted or rtd my link or have supported me this entire time. It means more to me than you'll ever know. 💜💜 #ixorabb #futureesthetician

A post shared by cruzanchoklate (@cruzanchoklate) on

Edney even posted her first receipt of payment shortly after the donation.

Mercedes wrote in her tweet “something absolutely amazing happened last night.” She explained she loved skin care and needed to raise money for school so crowd-funding was her last option for getting to school and it came true!

She said “my PayPal alert went off” and after she had looked at her phone she realized that the famous model had given her all the money she needed to pay for her schooling.

“I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school. I haven’t been this happy in a very long time,” she continued.

Mercedes also thanked every other person who donated and all of the people who supported her in her dream to go to school.

Edney tweeted her gratitude for the star’s donation writing “thank you, I don’t even know how else to thank you right now.”

Chrissy had her career skyrocket after modeling in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2010. She currently co-hosts with LL Cool J on Lip Sync Battle. Let’s hope Chrissy will send out more money to her endearing fans.

