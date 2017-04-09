Chrissy Teigen Pays For Her Fan’s Tuition – A Dream Come True!

Chrissy Teigen paid for one her fan’s beauty school tuition after stumbling upon a fundraising website online.

The girl’s name is Mercedes Edney and she started a crowd-funding campaign on YouCaring.com to raise money for her tuition. Her goal was $5995 to go to the Academy of Nail Technology and Esthetics.

Literally a few hours after she sent out the link, the woman was amazed she had already reached her target thanks to a $5,605 donation from Chrissy.

Edney was ecstatic in her tweets saying she couldn’t even find the words to express her gratitude.

Edney even posted her first receipt of payment shortly after the donation.

Mercedes wrote in her tweet “something absolutely amazing happened last night.” She explained she loved skin care and needed to raise money for school so crowd-funding was her last option for getting to school and it came true!

She said “my PayPal alert went off” and after she had looked at her phone she realized that the famous model had given her all the money she needed to pay for her schooling.

“I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school. I haven’t been this happy in a very long time,” she continued.

Mercedes also thanked every other person who donated and all of the people who supported her in her dream to go to school.

@CruzanChoklate I'm really excited for you to live out your passion ❤❤❤ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 8, 2017

Edney tweeted her gratitude for the star’s donation writing “thank you, I don’t even know how else to thank you right now.”

Chrissy had her career skyrocket after modeling in the 2010 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2010. She currently co-hosts with LL Cool J on Lip Sync Battle. Let’s hope Chrissy will send out more money to her endearing fans.