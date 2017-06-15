Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her Struggles With Mental Health

Chrissy Teigen, in a new interview, revealed she has struggled in the past with mental health issues like depression and anxiety. In an interview with Marie Claire, published today, June 14th, the supermodel and wife of John Legend gave up some surprising revelations.

Although the Lip Sync Battle host can manage her “condition” with anti-depressants, she still experiences “significant challenges” while living in her giant mansion surrounded by butlers and servants.

The model said, “every step I take feels a little shaky.”

“It’s a weird feeling that you wouldn’t know unless you have severe anxiety. You feel like everyone is looking at you.”

It seems like a very bizarre thing for a supermodel to say, considering her profession involves posing in front of a camera, when everyone is in fact, looking at you.

However, all jokes aside, Chrissy was diagnosed with postpartum depression and anxiety after the birth of her daughter Luna, so she has a right to complain.

When explaining her struggle with depression, the supermodel said, “most days were spent in the same spot on the couch, and I would rarely muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed.”

When writing a personal essay for Glamour, the model went on, “John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfortable clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work.”

Nevertheless, Teigen will persist, and her anxiety and emotions won’t stop her from expanding her family with the 38-year-old crooner. “I would adopt or have foster children. But I loved being pregnant. Maybe, I should be scared, but I don’t know. It could not be any worse than it was – could it?”