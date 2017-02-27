Chrissy Teigen Makes Fun Of Her Husband For Not Receiving An Oscar

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make a wonderful couple, and the atmosphere in their relationship is extremely casual and relaxed proven by the latest jokes the 31-years old model made about her husband, in two clips posted on social media.

The two attended the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center yesterday Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Today Chrissy posted two consecutive Twitter videos to express her lovely humor.

In the first one, we can see Chrissy Teigen joking, “I’m joined by Oscar winner John Legend… not this year”, while her husband solemnly repeats “Not this year.”

Don’t worry, John! Your time will come soon.

The second one shows John Legend greeting fans on a Hollywood tour bus, with Teigen saying in the background, “He won an Oscar! Not this year, though!”

The 38-years old singer was supposed to take home a trophy as executive producer of La La Land. But, as you probably know by now, the joke was on him and the entire crew of the movie after La La Land was mistakenly awarded The Best Picture. So, the “not this year” joke is brilliant and shows that the Legend family has no regrets.

Furthermore, John took to Twitter to send congratulations to the real winning film, Moonlight, saying that is was a beautiful production and had a great team behind it. Isn’t he a gentleman?

Although the jokes that Teigen issued made us laugh, John Legend is an Oscar winner, receiving an award for Best Original Song, alongside Common, in 2015, for “Glory”, from Selma’s soundtrack. However, the model’s tweets are epic and the two seem to have the perfect relationship. Cheers to them!