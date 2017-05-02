Chrissy Teigen Fights Back Against Twitter Troll Who Hated Her Met Gala Dress

Not every person was totally in love with Chrissy Teigen’s outfit last night at the Met Gala 2017. One Twitter user wrote the outfit, which was covered in white fabric flowers, was “looking like someone’s kid’s crappy arts and craft project.”

Chrissy wasn’t having any of that, she replied with, “your beard has right angles waldo.”

Your beard has right angles, waldo https://t.co/lF9dIWrfyt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 2, 2017

Unfortunately for the wife of John Legend, the dress landed her on several worst-dressed lists, from The Express to Perez Hilton.

John Legend wore a tuxedo and teamed it off with a white jacket, black slacks, and clashed a black bow-tie with a white shirt.

Despite their happy relationship, not everybody likes the celebrity couple, with some people saying they may be the most annoying celebrity couple due to their “oversharing.”

Legend and Teigen famously told a story a few years back of how they once “became intimate” at a campaign event for former President Barack Obama.

On the Monday of the Met Gala, Chrissy and John were spotted heading to an after-party at The Standard, John still wearing the tuxedo from earlier that day.

Chrissy, however, took her original gown off and wore a black cocktail dress with black ankle-strap heels.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts the Met Gala every year, managed by Anna Wintour, to create funds for the Costume Institute there.

It also launches the spring exhibition, which this year celebrated the Comme Des Garcons founder Rei Kawakubo.

In an interview with People last Thursday, four days before the Met Gala event, she explained, “we still wanna be beautiful. We want to make a statement for sure.”

Chrissy and John met back in 2006 when the 38-year-old pop singer was filming a music video for his hit single, “Stereo,” and they married in 2013.