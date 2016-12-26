Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Full Of Christmas Spirit

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are in the Christmas spirit.

In almost too much cuteness to handle, the pair dressed up their baby daughter Luna as St. Nick and posted the pic on Instagram.

The Oscar winner posted the photo on Christmas Day which showed the casually dressed couple planting a kiss on their little St Nick.

Merry Christmas! A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:14am PST

The 31-year-old momma also posted a photo of Luna on her Instagram account. In the photo we see that she got the hottest toy of the year — a Hatchimal!

But Teigen points out that the highly coveted toy is probably more for mom and dad.

“We are all pretending this is for Luna,” she captioned the Instagram photo.

It's been sneezing for a damn half an hour pic.twitter.com/mXMBrJe8g8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 25, 2016

The.Sports Illustrated model has been all over social media this holiday season as she celebrates Luna’s first Christmas.

Last week she was as rhe mall visiting Santa. However Legend was unable to make it so a friend stepped in holding a cutout of his face.

Teigen has also been busy finding the perfect gifts. She bought their dog a yoga ball so it wouldn’t keep stealing hers. She even sent Khloé Kardashian a cake made out of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, yams and cornbread.

Sure looks like the couple are having an amazing Christmas.