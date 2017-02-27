Chrissy Metz Spotted Shopping For Her Gown Only Hours Before The Oscars

Some people wait until the last minute for everything – even getting ready for the Oscars.

Chrissy Metz, star of This Is Us, was spotted by the paparazzi picking out her special gown for the red carpet right before the event was about to start!

The 36 year old was seen buying and putting her brand new dress into her car just hours before the party.

It must’ve been so stressful to choose!

“It’s exciting, but there’s a lot to think about,” she said at the Cadillac Oscars soiree at the Chateau Marmont.

“What am I going to wear? How am I going to do my hair? What about the shoes? What about the jewelry? I know this is a first-world problem, but there’s a lot to think about,” she added, visibly under pressure.

As fans may be aware of, although Metz has managed to get a little bit more comfortable with the Hollywood life, things have not been going too well between her and her boyfriend, John Stancil.

According to federal tax documents, Stancil has failed to pay no less than $40,442.98 in taxes from 2005 to 2007.

The boyfriend’s struggle with money was made pretty obvious when he and Metz went on a very cheap date during Valentine’s Day.

“I’m dating someone, but it wasn’t like they came out of the woodwork just because I’m on the show,” Metz stated in an interview for People Magazine in October of last year.

“It was just organic, and I’m grateful for that because I know it’s difficult to be dating and in the spotlight and having things change.”