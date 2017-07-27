‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Season 6 Filming In Florida

Fans have been concerned about the future of Chrisley Knows Best. After Season 5 hit a halfway point, there was no announcement about the reality series being renewed. Soon after, it was reported that Todd Chrisley was close to signing a $75 million production deal and it didn’t sound like he was negotiating with the USA network.

Recent reports that the Chrisleys are filming in Florida have fans really excited. The famous family was spotted with film crews in St. Petersburg, prompting an investigation into the filming permits.

The Tampa Bay Times was able to confirm that Chrisley Knows Best was indeed filming. Bright Road Productions, which films the popular USA network show, had permits to film in Vinoy Park on Tuesday.

There was even more Florida filming going on. The Chrisley Knows Best film permits expired at 9 am on Thursday morning and would allow the family to film in downtown St. Petersburg.

Tomorrow is the big day, we look forward to chatting with everyone that calls in to order , so get your phones ready and let's make this huge like you guys always do.. A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

It was reported that there will be at least two scenes shown on the show from filming this week. One involves a serious conversation on a park bench while the other is supposed to show the Chrisley family in the park together.

So far, it has been confirmed that Savannah Chrisley is in town. She tweeted out “Hello Tampa” on Monday to let fans know that she’s around.

Julie and Todd Chrisley were also spotted when Todd posted a video to Facebook on Tuesday. In it, Todd announced the Chrisley Knows Best Season 6 renewal.

Faith over fear , and all the blessings we are so grateful for . Posted by Todd Chrisley on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

“Chrisley Knows Best is coming back. … Season six has already been picked up,” Todd tells his fans.

This is great news considering that the USA network still has not confirmed the series renewal. Season 5 of Chrisley Knows Best still isn’t finished and will resume in September.

It is believed that the Chrisley Knows Best Season 6 filming in St. Petersburg is related to Savannah Chrisley’s upcoming HSN line.

Her Faith Over Fear collection is scheduled to debut soon and the HSN headquarters just happens to be located in the same city where the filming was taking place.

Savannah is scheduled to make her HSN debut on Thursday night. She’ll appear alongside Giuliana Rancic on HSN’s The List at 9 pm.