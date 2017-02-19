Chris Wallace Says Donald Trump Crossed The Line With ‘Enemy’ Tweet About Media

Chris Wallace, the popular Fox News Channel anchor, is getting a lot of credit this weekend for going after President Donald Trump for launching an epic attack on the media. During one of his legendary Twitter rants on Friday, Mr. Trump called the mainstream media, “the enemy of the American People.” The political commentator and host of Fox News Sunday believes that the 45th U.S. president crossed a line when he sent out the controversial tweet.

Wallace appeared on Fox & Friends Sunday morning and urged his right-leaning audience to see the danger in a statement like that coming from the president of this country. He told the anchors of the morning program: “Look, we’re big boys. We criticize presidents. They want to criticize us back, that’s fine. But when he said that the fake news media is not my enemy, it’s the enemy of the American people, I believe that crosses an important line.”

Although he works on a television network that leans right, Wallace has always been praised by critics as a consummate professional. He moderated the third presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Trump last year. By all accounts, he did the best job as a moderator of the election cycle.

Several presidents have spent time bashing the media and used the tactic as a way to energize supporters, but the real estate mogul has turned this into an art form. Whenever he is cornered over something going wrong in his administration, he takes to Twitter to blast the FAKE News media.

Only time will tell if the country will not grow tired of the wrestling-like gimmick.