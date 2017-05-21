Chris Soules Was Seen In Public For The First Time Since The Hit-And-Run Arrest

Chris Soules hasn’t been seen since his arrest after leaving the scene of a fatal crash back in April and his court appearance on April 25. The former Bachelor star has come out of his hiding place oddly enough to stop at an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Iowa this Wednesday.

Soules was pretty friendly with the press, and we really seemed in a good mood at the moment. He chatted with some customers and employees during his errand.

There was one very excited employee who told the 35-year-old that she always wanted to meet him and she also asked him to pose a photo which he did.

Earlier this week, he pleaded not guilty for leaving the scene of the accident in April.

The auto parts employee posted a photo on her Instagram account saying that he was her sweet customer from that day.

Despite all the nasty things that have been going on with the star, he was all smiles posing for the picture for the O’Reilley’s employee.

She received some backlash for her Instagram post and then she posted an emotional message on her Facebook account for the whole world to see as she was asking for compassion and love.

“This is a kind-hearted man. He is a farmer. I was able to let him know that I pray for him and that meant a lot to me. I just wanted to tell him that and I got the opportunity finally.”

Soules is having some serious trouble since he was involved in that particular fatal accident that killed the 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher in Buchanan County, Iowa.

After the crash, Soules was arrested at his home which is a few miles away, and he was charged because of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

This is a Class D felony in Iowa that could lead to a five-year jail sentence.

Advertisement

His lawyers said in a statement last month that Soules was the one that contacted the police and, “during the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived.”