Chris Soules Trial To Be Reset, Former ‘Bachelor’ Is ‘Terrified’ Of Going To Jail

Chris Soules is facing time behind bars after leaving a car accident that left one man dead in April. His trial was initially scheduled for July 19, but his lawyers were granted a continuance, meaning the trial will be rescheduled by the end of the month. With a long sentence looming, the former Bachelor star is reportedly freaking out over his future. Is Soules headed for some serious prison time?

Soules plead not guilty to the charges of leaving a fatal accident. If found guilty, Soules will be hit with a Class D felony, which could mean up to 5 years behind bars.

Fortunately, Soules’ legal team is fighting hard on his behalf and is willing to do whatever it takes to win – but that doesn’t mean he is confident about the outcome.

“Chris is freaking out over his trial and can’t sleep at night,” an inside source revealed. “He has no idea how a jury will react to the facts of his case. He is looking at up to 5 years in prison and he doesn’t think he can do that kind of time, he feels like it would ruin his life.”

The wreck happened when Soules crashed into a tractor on the side of the road. Kenneth Mosher was thrown from the tractor and later died at a hospital. He was 66 years old.

Chris Soules phoned the police after the accident but left before they arrived. There were reportedly empty alcohol containers in his car, but his blood and urine tests were negative for drugs and alcohol. The reality star was taken into custody the following morning.

“Chris has been stressing out over the entire situation and can’t stop thinking about that terrible evening and all the things he should have done differently,” the insider shared.

“He is praying that he is not found guilty, because he can’t stand the idea of being locked away from his life and family for years.”

Soules has remained out of the public eye since the accident. His attorneys released a statement defending his actions during that fateful night.

“While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident,” the statement reads.

The statement went on to explain that Soules tried to revive Mosher after the accident and remained with him until medical responders arrived on the scene. The lawyers are also considering a gag order on the case to help prevent unwanted bias amongst potential jurors.

Chris Soules has not said anything about the rumors surrounding his trial.