Chris Soules’ Relative Comes Out In Defence of Him – “It Was A Freak Accident”

As Celebrity Insider readers know, the former Bachelor and The Bachelorette star Chris Soules was arrested after a hit and run accident in which a man was killed.

Advertisement

Robert Roepke, whose daughter is married to the victim’s son said, “I believe it was a very tragic, sad accident that took the life of a guy that was just coming home from work. This is corn planting time, the best time of the year for a farmer. For Chris, what happened was just a freak accident.”

Roepke came out to his defense saying the former reality TV star originates from a loving family and the death of his son-in-law will prove to be a stain on the man’s conscience for the rest of his life.

The 35-year-old star was arrested at 1:16 a.m. on Tuesday after the fatal accident happened about 15 miles south of Soules’ hometown in Iowa.

According to Police, officers say Soules’ truck collided into the rear of the tractor sending both vehicles into roadside ditches.

The victim was Kenneth Mosher, 66-years-old of Aurora.

Roepke said, “Ken was just a guy – a husband, a grandfather, a dad. He loved farming and cared about the land. He was a good guy. He was doing his business and taking care of business. The Mosher’s are in shock and still trying to process it all.”

In a statement released by the Buchanan County Police Department, Soules was in custody temporarily and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, but the man was not accused of driving while intoxicated.

Documents obtained by People magazine confirmed Soules was allegedly in possession of alcohol and containers. A representative for Soules has not commented yet.

Advertisement

According to the reports, Soules was not willing to cooperate with officers, forcing them to secure a warrant to get his cooperation with the investigation.