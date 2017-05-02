Chris Soules No-Show Up At Hit-And-Run Victim’s Burial, Asks For The Accusations Against Him To Be Dismissed!

On May 1st, Chris Soules’ hit-and-run victim Kenneth Mosher was buried, but the star did not even show up.

According to an eyewitness, the funeral was attended by less than 100 people and lasted about 30 minutes.

Because Mosher was a Vietnam vet “They gave him a gun salute. There were members of the Foreign Legion, and the Iowa Patriot Guard escorted him. They made sure he got a proper military burial.”

While the mourning family and friends said goodbye, Soules requested the court to dismiss the accusations against him. According to his legal team, the man made sure to call for an ambulance and did not leave the scene until after he was assured they had it all under control.

The 911 call proved he acted responsibly.

But the post commander for the American Legion, Jerry Griffin was not too happy with the man’s motion.

“We’re here to pay our respects to Kenny and his family — that’s what we’ll do today. The other stuff we’ll worry about at another time.”

Mosher managed to plant only half of his 300 acres with corn and soy before Soules rear-ended his tractor, killing him. The man was 66 years old. After the accident, Soules was arrested as it was presumed the deadly incident was a hit and run.

Many of the late man’s close ones have slammed Soules for not attending his wake and burial but also for not staying at the scene after the accident, claiming his actions were immoral.

“Oh, I’m mad because he left the scene. He should’ve stayed there like a man – take responsibility for his actions!” one mourner stated.

The next court meeting is set to take place on May 9.

Do you think Soules did the right thing?