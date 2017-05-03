Chris Rock Opens Up About His Divorce And His Infidelity

In a new interview, Chris Rock wondered what it would be like to make a comeback to the comedy world after he has been away from it for several years.

The comedian left for his “Total Blackout Tour” in February, which makes it his first full-scale world tour in nearly a decade, and he says a lot has changed for him in that time.

One of the biggest changes being his separation from his wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, in 2014. Their divorce was completed in 2016.

In the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine, he jokingly referred to his recent tour as the “alimony tour.”

He said, “getting divorced; you have to f–king start over. You get to rest. It is not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

Chris came to a new revelation. Rather than blaming his ex-wife like used to, he says his behavior played a role in his relationship’s demise.

He revealed, “I was a piece of sh-t.”

During one of his most recent shows, he admitted to his infidelity with three different women. One who was famous, one who was semi-famous, and another who was just a regular retail worker.

According to Rock, at that time, he felt he could get away with anything because he was not only the breadwinner in his relationship but a FAMOUS breadwinner.

Rock has cut down on the negativity recently.

He said, “I asked myself, ‘Do I want to be angry for a year?’ It is not a cool place to be. It’s not healthy.”

Chris went on to say he has to stop bad-mouthing his ex-wife because he has an enormous platform to do so, while Malaak does not.

“I have a mic; she doesn’t. God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That’s not cool. I am going to have to see her at weddings and graduations.”

For all of his maturation recently, he couldn’t help but take a quick shot at his former lover.

He said, “I’m dating a girl now. She’s got her own dough, It’s amazing.”