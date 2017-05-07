Chris Rock And Kerry Washington Had A Thing – Actor Cheated On Malaak Compton-Rock With ‘Scandal’ Actress – Report

Kerry Washington and Chris Rock are facing a little public relations crisis this weekend after it was revealed that the two movie stars had a fling in 2007 while he was still married to Malaak Compton-Rock.

The famous comedian recently revealed that he cheated with three women in his 19-year marriage with the mother of his two children, Lola Simone Rock and Zahra Savannah Rock.

Mr. Rock said that one of the women was a celebrity. A bombshell report that surfaced on Saturday alleges that the Scandal actress is one of the ladies the Everybody Hates Chris creator had an affair with.

An insider told Page Six: “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [I Think I Love My Wife] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area.”

The Top Five actor did not mince his words while talking about his past behavior. In a Rolling Stone profile, he shared: “I was a piece of shit.”

At the time of the rumored affair, the 40-year-old actress was engaged to actor David Moscow. They dated for three years from 2004 to 2007. Some people have suggested that Rock was the reason behind the split.

When asked about the alleged affair, Moscow, who is now married to Karen Riotoc, did not say much. A simple “No comment,” seemed to say so much.

Washington married former American football player Nnamdi Asomugha in 2013, and together they have two young children.

Rock, 52, is now dating 33-year-old CSI: Miami actress Megalyn Echikunwoke.

However, he has vowed not to get married again. Rock explained, “Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”

At least that statement leaves no room for doubts.