Chris Pratt Wrote The Foreword For Anna Faris’ New Book Shortly Before They Split

Even though Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split up on social media on Sunday evening, it doesn’t take anything away from all of the work they’ve done together. Anna’s new book titled, Unqualified, has a foreword written by her then-husband, Chris.

In case you didn’t hear the news, Pratt and Faris have officially broken up, and everyone in Hollywood is beyond shocked and sad, with some people on social media blaming the star from Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence.

In a statement on Facebook, Chris, and Anna wrote, “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much, and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have the love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

For the October issue, Anna was interviewed by ‘Live Happy Magazine,’ and it features new quotes from the actress.

During the conversation, the actress spoke about her struggle with confrontation as well as vulnerability in her relationships.

Anna admitted she doesn’t fare well in confrontational situations and her romance, as well as her personal life, suffers because of it.

She said, “I can’t stand confrontation, which maybe is a character flaw. With that being said, I do feel like when I get upset, which is rare as my husband and family would say, I have a hard time letting go.”

It's true, sometimes people who don't deal with their problems with others develop a kind of resentment, and they never let it go, leading to bitterness or anger. Be that as it may, it's unfortunate for Hollywood's favorite couple.