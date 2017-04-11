Chris Pratt Shares Some Lovely Words About His Wife Anna Faris On Instagram

Chris Pratt’s press tour in Tokyo, Japan, for his upcoming Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2., would have been more stressful if the 37-years old wouldn’t have wife Anna Faris and their 4-year-old son, Jack, joining him.

To express his gratitude, Pratt praised his spouse on Instagram, saying that she’s the best.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote on social media that he’s very happy to have his wife’s support and that he’s excited to be with Anna and Jack in Tokyo.

Apparently, even though Chris had a tour full of press and interviews, the actor portraying Star Lord couldn’t catch a break at night.

He described on social network how his son woke him up at 3 a.m. and hit him with a square kick to the back, probably after some karate dreams.

Chris laughed at his own misfortune, claiming that all dads and moms know what he’s talking about.

The actor also talked about the meetings he had with his fans while in Japan, joking that he’d “been crying a lot on this tour.”

Chris made fun of some stars’ exaggerated claims, saying that his tears were provoked by the fact that people just couldn’t get his latte right.

In January, Chris Pratt appeared as a guest-star on Faris’ CBS sitcom Mom, playing the charming horseback riding instructor Nick, a man that Christy (Faris) begins to desire.

Things quickly escalated, and at some point, the two characters end up having sex on barrels of hay in the horse stable. Chris was quite funny when talking about the scene, saying that he and Anna have been rehearsing that for ten years.