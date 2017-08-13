Chris Pratt Seen Without Wedding Ring For The First Time Since Anna Faris Split

Chris Pratt was seen for the first time without his wedding ring after the couple announced their split last weekend. As CI readers know, the couple told the world of their decision to part ways in a joint Facebook post.

The 38-year-old movie star was seen greeting one of his pals as he took his son, who is turning 5-months-old this month, to a church in LA on Sunday, August, 13th.

In the photo, Pratt was missing the gold band from his finger.

It’s a divorce not a lot of Hollywood fans were hoping to see.

So when the pair announced their separation via Facebook last weekend, the world was shocked!

In their statement, the celebrity duo wrote, “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re disappointed. “Our son has two parents who love him very much, and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have a love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

As for how the pair met, Chris and Anna first came together on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, and they were married in 2009.

Despite their breakup, the pair is still living together allegedly.

A close friend told Entertainment Tonight that Pratt was still in the house so there might be hope still.

However, we’re not holding our breath considering he was seen without his mark of holy sanctimony.

As for why Chris and Anna finally called it quits, there has been a significant amount of speculation regarding what brought their divorce on. In recent reports, sources claimed it was due to professional jealousy as Chris’ career is sky-rocketing and Anna’s is slowly going away.