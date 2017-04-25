FREE NEWSLETTER
Chris Pratt Reveals Why He Refuses To Take Pictures With Fans

Todd Malm Posted On 04/25/2017
Chris Pratt At Meet The Filmmakers In The UKSource: SocialNewsDaily.com

Chris Pratt is still adjusting to his new status as an internationally renowned celebrity. The star opened up in an interview with Cigar Aficionado magazine.

The actor said, “It’s tough sometimes, the amount of management you need to do things you used to do spontaneously. What I really miss is sitting down and talking to strangers who don’t know me so that we can discover each other.”

The star revealed now that he’s starred in many films, people regularly notice him so he misses the fact he can’t surprise anyone anymore.

Pratt, who was born in Minnesota, lived out of his car for awhile before he made it big.

His first major role was in the TV series Everwood which had its run from 2002 to 2006. He went on to portray Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation before finally becoming a movie star after 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Chris admitted in the interview with Cigar Aficionado he used to be a “go-with-the-flow” kind of person but being a celebrity has changed that part of his personality.

When asked about taking pictures with his fans, the star said if he wants to go out as a regular person doing normal things he has to be completely comfortable disappointing his fans at times to keep himself happy.

The actor said, “so I just don’t take pictures with people. Because that’s not about enjoying the moment; it’s about stealing the moment to grab about later. So I say, ‘would you settle for a handshake?’ And then they take the picture anyway.

Pratt seems like a fairly down-to-earth guy. He recently faced some backlash for saying he felt blue collar Americans aren’t represented fairly in movies. He comes from a working class background and says a lot of the stories don’t resonate with him.

He had to apologize for his comments after facing backlash online.

