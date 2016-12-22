Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence End Interview After Awkward Question

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are currently promoting their new movie “Passengers,” which was released on Wednesday. The two Hollywood stars have gone on different media outlets to push the romantic science fiction project. Most fans loved the movie, but the critics were not impressed. The flick currently sits at 31% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the actors were praised for their performances and on-screen chemistry. The story sunk the movie, but their reputation as great performers remains unparalleled.

This week, Pratt and Lawrence were interviewed on KIIS Summer Fling, and things got awkward when one of the hosts brought up sex. Sophie Monk asked the two actors: “Your characters have sex on the kitchen table. What’s the most adventurous place you’ve had sex?” At first, Pratt was a little amused by the question and answered a “plane.” However, this was not enough for Monk who wanted more details. The “Parks and Recreation” actor still replied: “I hung from the ceiling by my feet, like a bat.” Lawrence was not interested in all of this and simply said: “I don’t really have anything, I like being safe. That’s what really turns me on, being safe.”

That was the end of the conversation. When the radio hosts tried to get the movie stars back, a publicist picked up and stated: “Yeah, we already wrapped you, sorry, they’re already gone.”

The weird interview went viral, and some are wondering if the end was not a publicity stunt. Hollywood is never shy when it comes to creating controversy to make money. While the subject was a little touchy, worse things have already being asked during promo appearances.

On the other hand, some people are defending Pratt and Lawrence’s reaction because they believe Monk crossed the line.

The whole thing could also be the result of a big misunderstanding. The actors might have been doing interviews for hours and genuinely thought it was over and left without saying goodbye. In previous interviews, Lawrence never appeared to be shy. Pratt is the type of entertainer who is always cool while doing promo work, so getting angry over this would be out of character for him.

Whatever the real explanation “Passengers” grabbed more headlines in the past 24 hours.