Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Split Proves Love Is Dead: A Look Back At Their Sweetest Moments

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are officially done. The couple – who have been together since 2007 – proved love is dead when they announced the heartbreaking news over the weekend. While we continue to process the shocking turn of events, here’s a look back at the couple’s sweetest moments over the years.

Pratt and Faris began their love story back in 2007. They dated for two years before tying the knot in 2009. The couple share a 4-year-old son, Jack Pratt, and were never shy about showing their affection on social media.

As recently as last month, Jack and his mom snapped a photo together at the premiere of The Emoji Movie and shared the pic online for fans to enjoy.

Chris also shared a photo of his son during the family’s stay in Hawaii in June. The actor proudly displayed a pic of Jack holding a barracuda and it looked like the family was having a great time on their island vacation.

“Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!! 4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God’s bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing! Get out on the water! #fishing #fishingislife,” he wrote alongside the pic.

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Few things were more romantic than when the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a special note to Anna Faris on Mother’s Day. Chris Pratt wasn’t able to spend the special day with his family but shared a heartwarming message on social media.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my darling wife @AnnaKFaris Jack and I thank you for all the meals, kisses, snuggles, lessons, adventures and love,” he wrote.

There was, of course, a time when Anna was not part of social media. In 2013, Chris took to Twitter to congratulate his wife for finally joining social media and discovering what he does on his free time.

He later added that she probably won’t figure out how it all works and she struggled before getting the hang of it.

Speaking of social media, Chris adorably assured fans in 2015 that they should be following his wife because she’s hilarious. He added that he should marry a funny girl before remembering he already did.

It still isn’t clear why Chris and Anna decided to part ways. Apart from the recent announcement, their marriage seemed perfect.

Advertisement

In fact, at the end of June, Anna posted a pic of shirtless Chris posing with a friend. She wrote that she couldn’t help but share the image because of her husband looked so good.