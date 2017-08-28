FREE NEWSLETTER
Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Force Famous Friends To Pick A Side As Split Gets Nastier – Find Out Who’s Team Pratt And Team Faris In Hollywood

Nick Markus Posted On 08/28/2017
chris pratt anna farisSource: eonline.com

According to a pal of the estranged couple, many of their dear ones feel stuck in the middle of the ugly split. We can reveal that as the divorce processions turn more and more bitter, the famous former pair is asking their celeb friends to choose sides.

‘They have a lot of the same friends, so it’s a difficult situation. Many of them feel like they are stuck in the middle of this mess. As soon as the breakup news broke, Chris was on the phone to his pals crying the blues and trash-talking Anna,’ the insider dished.

Apparently, those who are on Pratt’s side are Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, and Jimmy Fallon just to name a few.

However, even before officially announcing the split, Faris had her team of supporters at the ready.

The list of celebrities that are definitely team Anna Faris includes Eva Longoria, Allison Janney, Isla Fisher, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and many more.

When the power couple announced their split earlier in the month, the whole entertainment world, as well as fans, were shocked!

According to other insiders, it was Chris Pratt’s sudden rise in popularity that put a strain on their relationship.

One source claimed that both Chris and Anna are insecure and also desperate to be in the spotlight.

To keep herself distracted from all of the drama surrounding her, Faris has been throwing herself into work.

The actress just finished shooting the remake of Overboard, and she is already looking for new projects in addition to getting ready for Mom’s seventh season

Read more about chris pratt Anna Faris

