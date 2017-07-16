Chris Pine Talks Returning To Wonder Woman And Working With Oprah Winfrey On A Wrinkle in Time: ‘She’s a Force of Nature!’

Chris Pine is fascinated by Oprah Winfrey, just like the rest of us! The 36-year-old actor revealed what it was like to film A Wrinkle in Time with the famous TV personality and it looks like he enjoyed every second of it.

‘I loved working with Oprah. I do not know what I like more, talking about books or acting alongside her. She is a force of nature. There is a lot to learn from a woman who has made this kind of impact, culturally and in the business, and you see why,’ the actor dished.

Chris Pine was joined by Oprah herself as well as co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Storm Reid at D23, where they released the first trailer for the Ava Duvernay-directed film.

Pine also talked about whether or not he plans on making an appearance in the highly-anticipated film Wonder Woman 2.

Considering that his character [Spoiler Alert!] is already dead, however, Pine stated he has no desire to pitch any ideas on how Steve Trevor can come back.

But that does not mean he is not open to returning to Wonder Woman.

‘I am an actor, man. I am about as lazy as they come. So I will be by my phone of somewhere so they can find me whenever they want to give me the call. I don’t know [if Steve Trevor survived the blast]. I guess you will have to wait and find out,’ he stated.

It definitely sounds like he knows something we don’t!

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch A Wrinkle in Time? Should Chris Pine’s character in Wonder Woman return in the sequel?