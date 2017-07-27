Chris Pine And ‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Reunite For New TNT Series

In a summer full of misfires and tired sequels, the one movie no one can stop talking about right now is Wonder Woman. Now, after setting the box office on fire and breaking records left and right, co-star Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins are coming together again for a new project, this time on television.

Pine is set to star in the six-episode series One Day She’ll Darken on TNT, with Jenkins directing the first episode and potentially more.

Jenkins’ husband, author Sam Sheridan, wrote the series which is based on Fauna Hodel’s autobiography of the same name.

Fauna’s story begins when she is given away to a black restroom attendant by her teenage mother in a Nevada casino in 1949.

Later in life, she begins to investigate the secrets of her past and finds herself drawn into a frightening path that leads her to infamous Hollywood gynecologist Dr. George Hodel.

Dr. Hodel was involved in many dark secrets in the Golden Age of Hollywood, but is best known as the main suspect in the legendary 1947 murder of Elizabeth Short, also known as the “Black Dahlia.”

After his death, Dr. Hodel’s son, a Los Angeles homicide detective named Steve Hodel, wrote several books accusing him of being not only the Black Dahlia killer but possibly the Zodiac killer, as well.

Jenkins, Sheridan, and Pine will all serve as executive producers on One Day She’ll Darken, along with 13 Reasons Why‘s Michael Sugar.

The show received a straight-to-series order from TNT, meaning it will bypass the usual pilot period and begin production on all six episodes immediately.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. announced a sequel to Wonder Woman will hit theaters on December 13, 2019. Jenkins is widely expected to return to the director’s chair, though she has not been signed as of yet.

There’s also no word yet on whether Pine will return to serve as sidekick, which could prove problematic given how the first film ended.