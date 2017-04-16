FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Chris Pine And Sofia Boutella Spark Dating Rumors At A Coachella Party!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/16/2017
Chris Pine and Sofia BoutellaSource: pinterest.com

Coachella is here and the festival may have brought along with the flower crowns and the good music some romance as well.

Some of Hollywood’s greatest names took Coachella by storm and on the first day of the event, some of them sparked dating rumors as well.

Chris Pine and Star Trek Beyond co-star Sofia Boutella were spotted heading to the NYLON Midnight Garden Party alongside Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams.

According to an insider, Chris and Sofia had a great time in each other’s company and were together the whole night. The two reportedly arrived sometime around midnight and stayed at the party for about an hour and a half.

“They were super cute. Chris kept stepping back to let her have the spotlight and wouldn’t take photos but kept watching her when she would pose,” the eyewitness stated. “They were together the entire time and kept walking with his hand around her waist.”

Aww… Can we smell love in the air?

Furthermore, it looks like their buddies also encouraged them to interact and were there to make sure everybody was having fun.

“Troian was so cute. She kept pushing Sofia to do photos and checking in on her,” the insider shared. “You can tell they were all really good friends and having a great double date.”

We should mention first before the speculations go out of control, that Chris and Sofia have been great friends for a while but indeed, their relationship has always had the potential for more.

Sofia took to Instagram to gush over Chris’ acting skills and promoted his movie, saying that he is a “special human” and very dear to her and a very talented actor as well, of course.

Other stars spotted at the party include Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Nicole Richie, Scott Eastwood and Hailee Steinfeld.

Do you think there is more than just friendship going on between Chris Pine and Sofia Boutella?

