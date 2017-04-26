Chris Meloni AKA Stabler May Be Coming Back To Law And Order: SVU

Is it possible that Chris Meloni’s character, Stabler, will be brought back to Law and Order again?

Advertisement

A reporter at Entertainment Tonight caught up with Chris at the Stand Up For For Planet Benefit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where he answered the question every fan of Law and Order wants to know: will he be back to SVU to portray Stabler?

Meloni said he is definitely open-minded. The actor stated, “I have always said I would be open to it. The circumstances have to be right, that is all.”

According to Meloni, he hasn’t been approached about returning for the series yet, but it may happen in the future.

In the meantime, the actor has enjoyed seeing the fans’ reactions to Instagram pictures with his former co-star Mariska Hargitay who plays Benson on the popular crime show.

Friends at Xmas. A post shared by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:18am PST

The actor said, “you know, we don’t live under a rock. We do it one time and suddenly, you know, she called, and she is like, ‘Do you believe what just happened?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, that is crazy,'” he recalled. “Now we do it just to see the reaction, [to] ring the bell.”

The former Law and Order actor said it is great to see the fans’ support this late in the game.

He said he always knew the show was important to people and it meant a lot. 12 years with his partner on the show is a long time, according to Meloni.

Chris is currently married to Sherman Williams. They have been together for 20 years, even before he first achieved international success with the popular TV series.

In an interview with James Lipton in March, the actor recalled the infamous sexual tension between Stabler and Benson on the show.

Advertisement

The performer said the potential romance between the partners was never to come to fruition. According to Meloni, it would’ve ruined the premise of the show.