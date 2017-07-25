Chris Massey Accused Shar Jackson Of Abusing His Daughter

Drama is on the rise between Chris Massey and former Moesha star, Shar Jackson, as Chris is accusing the actress of physically abusing his 2-year-old daughter. Massey shares the 2-year-old with her daughter, Cassalei Jackson.

According to the publication, TMZ, Chris demanded court-ordered protection and was granted a restraining order against the former child star just last week.

In the documents, Chris said he left his daughter, Mariah, to be taken care of by her mother and grandmother for a few weeks back in May.

All seemed well and fine at first.

However, when he returned to pick the little girl up, she allegedly had a 4-inch “razor cut” across her forehead.

Massey said he asked his daughter about it and she said it was her grandmother, Shar.

Chris added that once he confronted Shar about the incident, she claimed: “to do whatever she wants.”

The judge was clearly on Massey’s side, as the public servant ordered Shar to stay at least 50 yards away from the little girl at all times.

A representative for the actress denied the allegations, saying, “Shar categorically denies all of this nonsense, as it is entirely fabricated and from the mouth of a very troubled individual. Period.”

And what do our readers think of this situation? I think a better question to ask would be: Why would you bring the government into such a personal matter that could be handled by adults? Is there a need to “file a restraining order?”