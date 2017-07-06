Chris Martin Caught ‘Openly Making Out’ With Dua Lipa – He Claims They’re Just Friends!

The two seem really into each other but will their 19 year age difference be a problem? New reports have revealed that Coldplay star Chris Martin is not spending any time mourning his failed relationship with Annabelle Wallis!

The paparazzi caught Gwyneth Paltrow’s former husband making out with 21-year-old Dua Lipa at the Glastonbury music festival.

According to an eyewitness, the duo was not shy at all, and they did not try to hide their affectionate behavior.

‘Loads of people were around at the time, and they were openly making out. Dua’s been telling people she and Chris have texted a lot recently, but most of them assumed it was for work reasons. That excuse is out of the window now,’ the insider explained.

As fans may remember, 40-year-old Chris Martina and Lipa worked on a song together, earlier in the year.

Lipa claimed the collaboration was a ‘magical’ experience.

Acting like a total fangirl, she dished that it felt like a ‘pinch me’ moment finally being able to sit next to him at the piano, hearing him and performing so closely with a voice she’s only heard on the radio for years.

Well, now it appears like she can do a lot more than just sit next to him at the piano.

But while the insider swears things were really steamy between the two artists, Martin has claimed they are nothing more than just friends!

What do you think about the alleged new couple? Do you believe they look good together despite the age difference?