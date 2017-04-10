Chris Hemsworth Meets A Friend From Work In The First ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Trailer

In less than one month, Marvel Studio’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will arrive in theaters worldwide. But if you thought that was the only Marvel movie this year to feature hilarious space action, you’d be wrong. Today, the first trailer for November’s Thor: Ragnarok was released and, well, this is one preview that you’ve simply got to see for yourself.

Thor: Ragnarok is a major departure from the first two films in the franchise. The trailer highlights the movie’s bright color scheme, insane action, and even features a Guardians of the Galaxy-style rock soundtrack.

Cate Blanchett stars as Hela, the ruler of Hel. As seen in the trailer, after escaping from her prison, Hela destroys Thor’s hammer and banishes him from Asgard.

Thor ends up on the planet Sakaar, as a prisoner of the Grandmaster, played by actor Jeff Goldblum. It’s there that his hair is cut and he’s forced into an arena to fight as a gladiator.

Unfortunately for the Grandmaster, Thor’s opponent is actually his teammate from the Avengers, the Hulk (played once again by Mark Ruffalo). Although, as we see toward the end of the trailer, Hulk does attack Thor in the arena, so perhaps something is going on with the big green guy.

The more comedic aspects of Thor: Ragnarok are not too surprising, considering its director. New Zealand’s Taika Waititi is the actor, comedian, and director behind Flight of the Conchords and What We Do in the Shadows.

Ironically, Waititi previously had a role in another superhero film, as the engineer Thomas Kalmaku in 2011’s Green Lantern.

In addition to Hemsworth, Blanchett, Goldblum, and Ruffalo, Thor: Ragnarok features Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Karl Urban as Skurge. Anthony Hopkins returns as Odin, and Benedict Cumberbatch has a cameo appearance as Doctor Strange.

Advertisement

Thor: Ragnarok will hit theaters on November 3, 2017.