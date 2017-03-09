Chris Hemsworth Has A New Haircut And No Hammer In First ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Photos

This fall, Marvel’s god of thunder returns for his third Avengers spin-off, titled Thor: Ragnarok. However, if you were a fan of the first two Thor films and were expecting more of the same, you might be surprised by the first photos released this week.

Entertainment Weekly debuted the first-look photos at the upcoming sequel, and they’re something of a shock. Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, but gone are the long blonde locks we’ve come to expect. Instead, Thor is now rocking a short, Spartan-style haircut, along with a new suit of armor. Also missing from the new photos is Thor’s trusty hammer, Mjolnir.

New director Taika Waititi has washed Thor: Ragnarok in bright neon colors, giving it an 80s vibe more in tune with Guardians of the Galaxy than the previous films in the series. That’s perhaps fitting, given that this new adventure takes place across the galaxy, with very little action set on Earth.

Thor is not the only character revealed in the new photos. We also get our first look at Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Cate Blanchett as Hela.

Tom Hiddleston is back again as Loki, along with Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (aka the Hulk). The plot of Thor: Ragnarok takes a lot of its inspiration from the Planet Hulk storyline from the comics, where Hulk became an intergalactic gladiator.

If you sat through the end credits scene in last year’s Doctor Strange, you’ll know that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorceror Supreme is helping Thor find his missing father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Cumberbatch will reprise his Doctor Strange role for the brief Earthbound section of Thor: Ragnarok.

With all of these photos arriving, it likely means a trailer will be released for the film very soon. At the very latest, it’ll debut with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in May. Thor: Ragnarok will hit theaters on November 3, 2017.