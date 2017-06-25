Chris Harrison Heads To Mexico To Resume Filming Of Bachelor In Paradise

It looks like things are finally back to normal on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Chris Harrison and the rest of the crew returned to Mexico over the weekend to start filming of season three after a much-publicized scandal.

The host of the Bachelor franchise, 45, posted a photo of the production team while they were setting up the equipment to start filming for the summer reality series.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, earlier this month, Warner Bros. announced they had temporarily suspended the production of the television show to conduct an investigation of the allegations of sexual misconduct on the set between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

As the inquiry was going on the cast and crew went back home to the United States to try and make sense of the situation.

Corinne hired a lawyer named Marty Singer and released a statement saying that she was a victim and had little memory of the night in question.

However, DeMario released a statement of his own claiming that his name had been dragged through the mud.

Despite their differing testimonies, Warner Bros. finished their investigation and came to the conclusion that there had been no misconduct on the set of the television series.

Marty Singer, however, claimed that of course, the film studio would argue that nothing had happened because of the apparent conflict of interest between the HR department in the studio and the interests of the company.

They went on to say that they would be conducting their own investigation regarding the allegations with the help of new witnesses.

As for DeMario Jackson, it is unlikely that he will be coming back to the set after the accusations came out about him.

A source previously revealed that Jackson was stressed out about the entire situation and wanted to avoid it from now on. Nevertheless, the production will go ahead as planned and the fans of the series should be delighted!