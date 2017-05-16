Chris Harrison Has Something To Say About Ben Higgins And Lauren Bushnell’s Breakup!

The host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison, is sad to see their relationship end! Harrison shared his thoughts on the end of Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgin’s relationship during an interview with iHeartRadio’s ON with Mario Lopez

Harrison, who is 45-years-old, said the couple’s decision to continue their reality-tv-lifestyle after starring on The Bachelor could be partly to blame.

He said after they got engaged on the season 20 finale in 2016, Higgins, 29, and Bushnell, 27, went on to create their spinoff, Freeform’s Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?

The host of The Bachelor said he knew “that they have struggled with the show” and maybe it wasn’t a good idea to start a new reality TV show after they got married.

He said he knew “they were fighting through a bunch of stuff.”

The TV personality revealed to Mario he didn’t know that the couple split until the Extra host asked him about it.

He said he would “reach out to them,” but he is very sorry to hear they called off their relationship because he cares about them a lot.

The Perfect Letter author went on to say he never expected Higgins and Bushnell to leave each other, saying, he “apparently did not see that coming. I love them both.”

According to Chris, they were his two “favorite people we’ve ever had on the show, ” and Ben remains a good friend to the host.

Advertisement

As previously reported by CI, a source revealed the duo were always fighting because they didn’t get along. The insider said, “they didn’t get along,” and Bushnell said to people regularly she didn’t realize how hard it is to sustain a committed relationship, but Ben is still a good guy regardless.