FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Ben Higgins john goodman Carrie Underwood Chris Daughtry adam scott paula abdul amanda stanton Dave Cantin tamron hall Alia Shawkat blake shelton gwen stefani Jennifer Hudson michael strahan kelly clarkson Donald Glover tim allen porsha williams andy cohen Caitriona Balfe alicia keys
Home » TV Shows

Chris Harrison Has Something To Say About Ben Higgins And Lauren Bushnell’s Breakup!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/16/2017
0
0


Ben Higgins and Lauren BushnellSource: Glamour.com

The host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison, is sad to see their relationship end! Harrison shared his thoughts on the end of Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgin’s relationship during an interview with iHeartRadio’s ON with Mario Lopez

Harrison, who is 45-years-old, said the couple’s decision to continue their reality-tv-lifestyle after starring on The Bachelor could be partly to blame.

He said after they got engaged on the season 20 finale in 2016, Higgins, 29, and Bushnell, 27, went on to create their spinoff, Freeform’s Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?

The host of The Bachelor said he knew “that they have struggled with the show” and maybe it wasn’t a good idea to start a new reality TV show after they got married.

He said he knew “they were fighting through a bunch of stuff.”

The TV personality revealed to Mario he didn’t know that the couple split until the Extra host asked him about it.

He said he would “reach out to them,” but he is very sorry to hear they called off their relationship because he cares about them a lot.

The Perfect Letter author went on to say he never expected Higgins and Bushnell to leave each other, saying, he “apparently did not see that coming. I love them both.”

According to Chris, they were his two “favorite people we’ve ever had on the show, ” and Ben remains a good friend to the host.

Advertisement

As previously reported by CI, a source revealed the duo were always fighting because they didn’t get along. The insider said, “they didn’t get along,” and Bushnell said to people regularly she didn’t realize how hard it is to sustain a committed relationship, but Ben is still a good guy regardless.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Ben Higgins Lauren Bushnell Chris Harrison the bachelor

Advertisement

You may also like
The Bachelor’s Ben Higgins And Lauren Bushnell Have Officially Broken Up!
05/15/2017
Josh Murray Gets Candid About His Mistakes With Amanda Stanton
05/15/2017
Chris Soules’ Relative Comes Out In Defence of Him – “It Was A Freak Accident”
04/25/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *