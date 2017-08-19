Chris Harrison Claims There Was No Crime During The Incident Between Corinne Olympios And DeMario Jackson

The host of Bachelor In Paradise, Chris Harrison, is claiming Corinne Olympios was not a victim of the famous incident between herself and DeMario Jackson. On Friday, Harrison, 45, said DeMario was innocent following the shutdown of the production of the popular reality series.

When talking to People Magazine, Harrison said he wanted to be careful when using terms like the victim because he doesn’t believe Corinne was one.

Chris said there “was no assault. There was not a crime.”

It was merely an unfortunate event they were both caught up in.

Olympios claimed something wrong apparently happened on the 4th of June in her statement that she made on the 14th.

Mixtape coming soon! 📸 @migos A post shared by DeMario Jackson (@demariojackson_) on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

According to the reality star, she felt victimized and traumatized by what went on.

The host of BIP went on to say the media created a lot of fabricated stories and quickly jumped to accusations.

Not only did Chris defend DeMario, but some of the other costars on the series also came out to support him as well.

They all felt he was unjustly accused of something.

However, Harrison wants to make it clear that they’re not blaming Corinne, it was just a complicated situation with a lot of speculation and media conjecture.

Olympios felt like she had been victimized because someone had told her so.

Advertisement

In case you’re still wondering about what went down exactly between the pair, there will be more interviews in the future featuring Olympios and Jackson which will deliver their respective perspectives on the matter. Harrison went on to add the interviews would be enlightening for all of those who are curious. With all of that being said, Chris is happy to be moving on from the “scandal.”