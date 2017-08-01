Chris Evans Slams Donald Trump – Say’s He’s A “Reckless Moron” With “Zero Societal Awareness”

Although Chris Evans has rocked the role of Captain America, he’s not a fan of the Commander-In-Chief of the United States government. The actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to ruthlessly slam Donald Trump.

When writing, he said, “Do you have any idea what you’re encouraging? You think a “joke” makes it ok?? ZERO societal awareness and understanding.”

And what sparked his fury exactly?

Chris retweeted a video from Trump’s Twitter feed of a speech he gave to a police group in Long Island last week.

Donald said, “When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You see them thrown in rough.”

The 45th president went on, “Please don’t be too nice. Like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody. I said, “You can take the hand away, OK?”‘

Chris’ angry tweet came not long after White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was asked about Trump’s “controversial statement,” and she said, “I believe he was making a joke at the time.”

This isn’t the first time the Captain America has expressed his distaste for the 45th President.

The actor revealed in a previous interview that he was enraged and infuriated over his rise to the position of President of the United States.

The actor, who hails from Boston Massachusetts, said it was “unbelievable,” that he was able to beat Hillary Clinton.

He claimed, “I feel rage. I feel fury. It’s unbelievable. People were just so desperate to hear someone say that someone is to blame.”

He went on, “They were just so happy to hear that someone was angry. Hear someone say that Washington sucks. They just want something new without actually understanding.”

Trump’s administration is a difficult one. However, some argue that the reasons for Trump’s ascent are more sophisticated than what is often thought and stated in the media. Some intellectuals claim that Trump won as a result of working class American’s despising what they perceive as spoiled celebrity elites who live in American urban cities.